Free milk! Dallas Mayor Partners with Borden Dairy to Help Those in Need – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced Tuesday the launch of the Mayor's Milk Initiative, a partnership with Borden Dairy to distribute thousands of gallons of milk to Dallas residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dallas-based Borden Dairy distributes fresh milk to nonprofits through the US Department of Agriculture's new Farmers to Families Food Box Program. USA, which is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP).

Through the Mayor's Milk Initiative, Borden will deliver milk to Dallas ISD elementary schools and to certain houses of worship. Mayor Johnson has partnered with local religious leaders to provide volunteers to help distribute free milk at the sites.

“I am proud to partner with Borden Dairy on the Mayor's Milk Initiative. With the help of Dallas ISD and our local religious leaders, this program will ease the burden on families facing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, ”said Mayor Johnson. "Our city will overcome these difficult challenges, and we will do so by working together, caring for each other, and helping those in need as we can."

Borden Dairy received the USDA's largest award under the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and plans to distribute a total of 700 million servings of milk in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois , Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

"Dallas is our home and we are proud to expand our local donation initiatives with the support of the Mayor, the Dallas ISD and other non-profit partners," said Borden CEO Tony Sarsam. "Borden applauds the City for its prompt response to ensure that DFW residents have convenient access to nutrition during this time."

The Mayor's Office and Dallas ISD are working to finalize the distribution sites. An announcement about the locations and dates will come later this week.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the Mayor's Milk Initiative is a welcome addition to the district's Grab and Go food program, which has provided more than 4.5 million meals to students since schools closed in mid-March. .

"This new initiative adds great value to efforts to meet the nutritional needs of students and families," said Hinojosa. "It is yet another example of how, working together, our city can recover from this pandemic."