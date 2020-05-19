Fox officially renews resident and last man standing

If you are concerned Last man standing and The resident After they were left out of the press release announcing the fall 2020 plans, you may breathe a sigh of relief. Fox has made it official: The resident and Last man standing They have been renewed for the 2020-2021 television season.

The network previously established its Fall 2020 calendar to include animated comedies. The Simpsons, Family man and Bob's Burgers, previously set to release mid-season dramas Filthy rich and followingand series acquired The best of L.A. protagonist Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

This will be Last man standingFox's third season, his ninth overall, and The residentIt is the fourth season.