Fox officially renews resident and last man standing

If you are concerned Last man standing and The resident After they were left out of the press release announcing the fall 2020 plans, you may breathe a sigh of relief. Fox has made it official: The resident and Last man standing They have been renewed for the 2020-2021 television season.
The network previously established its Fall 2020 calendar to include animated comedies. The Simpsons, Family man and Bob's Burgers, previously set to release mid-season dramas Filthy rich and followingand series acquired The best of L.A. protagonist Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.
This will be Last man standingFox's third season, his ninth overall, and The residentIt is the fourth season.
"The resident and Last man standing they are such important parts of Fox, and we are so excited that they are coming back next season. " Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "We want to thank all the talented writers, actors, directors, producers and teams for these two shows and, of course, our friends and producer partners at 20th Century Fox Television."
According to Fox, Last man standingwhat stars Tim allen and Nancy Travis, averages 8 million cross-platform viewers. The residentwhat stars Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, averages 10 million across all platforms. See what other shows have been renewed and canceled below.
Fox is running most of his live-action hits for half the season, marking the return of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: lone star then. Mayim Bialiknew comedy Call me kat it's slated for mid-season as well. Wait Last man standing and The resident to follow their example.
