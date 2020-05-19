Fort Worth Zoo to Reopen with New Restrictions May 29 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Zoo announced that it will reopen to the public on Friday, May 29.

In a statement released Tuesday, zoo officials said they are opening with a series of health and safety measures for the protection of guests and staff.

And to help control the flow of people in the park and distribute guests throughout the day, officials said a reservation system has been established.

All guests must make an online reservation prior to the visit. Through this temporary reservation system, guests must reserve tickets for each member of their group and select a designated day and time for their arrival. The reservation system will be online from May 26.

"We are excited to welcome families to the zoo, to give them an opportunity to get out and reconnect with wildlife," said Michael Fouraker, executive director of the zoo. "We have made a number of changes and improvements that will allow us to start safely in this new season."

In addition to scheduled entry and controlled attendance at the park, the zoo is implementing additional health and safety measures, including:

Temporary closure of interior exhibitions.

Restaurants and merchandise shops that operate at 25%

Increased handwashing stations throughout the park.

Improved cleaning of hard surfaces and frequently touched by a designated "Clean Team,quot;

Greater signage that reminds guests of the importance of handwashing, wearing masks, and social distancing.

For more information and to access the zoo's online reservation system, click here.