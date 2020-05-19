Fort Worth-based Pier 1 will close, close all 540 stores – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Pier 1, the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles, said it will close its businesses and permanently close its 540 stores.

The Fort Worth-based company said Tuesday it was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year.

%MINIFYHTML7dc62468cb6754207c10af0830a9151815%%MINIFYHTML7dc62468cb6754207c10af0830a9151816%

It will begin closing business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pier 1 has struggled to compete with online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon, which sell sofas and coffee tables at a lower price and are delivered quickly to your doorstep.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)