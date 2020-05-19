Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard missing in the ocean off California

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after being washed up in southern California last weekend while swimming with his toddler son.

Gaspard's 10-year-old son Aryeh was rescued and several other swimmers managed to safely get out of the water after being caught in a blast on Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

"When he was last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed onto Mr. Shad Gaspard and was washed out to sea," Los Angeles police said in a statement Monday.

Gaspard, 39, was about 50 meters from the shoreline when he was last seen, police said.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, released a statement Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and first responders, coast guards, divers, firefighters and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad," the statement said.

The statement added: “Shad is a fighter, a warrior, and a magical soul. We are waiting and praying for his safe return. As a family, we thank you all for your concern and good wishes. Continue to send your positivity and prayers to our dear Shad. "

Gaspard gained prominence in WWE as half of the Cryme Time team group, along with his partner, JTG.

After retiring from WWE in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on television and in movies, including Kevin Hart's 2015 comedy "Get Hard."