Former Long Beach teacher accused of lewd act on 13-year-old girl – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – A former Long Beach high school teacher pleaded not guilty Monday to committing a lewd act against a 13-year-old girl who was a friend of the family.

Los Angeles County prosecutors alleged that the crime occurred in 2015 at Mark Anthony Santo's home in La Mirada.

Santo, 51, was arrested Monday by Long Beach police and remained incarcerated in lieu of a $ 100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Santo, a former Jordan High School teacher, is expected to return to court on June 30 to determine if there is sufficient evidence to demand that he be tried on a charge of committing a lewd act against a child under the age of 14.

Santo could face up to eight years in state prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

