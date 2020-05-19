For Boris Johnson, Parliament is becoming a house of horrors

LONDON – For Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, debating in Parliament used to be a scandalous affair as his Conservative Party backbenchers screamed and screamed, booing his rivals and cheering him on as a classmate in a fight in the schoolyard. These days, to her obvious chagrin, it's more like a legal deposition.
In front of an empty and calm camera against the lawyer turned opposition leader, Keir Starmer, Mr. Johnson has had to endure weekly forensic questioning about his management of the coronavirus. Mr. Starmer, 57, has displayed all of his skills in the courtroom against his adverse adversary, beginning with a prosecutor's technique of catching the witness with a question for which you already know the answer.
"Can the Prime Minister tell us: How did this come about?" Starmer asked two weeks ago, after noting that Britain's death toll was the highest in Europe and the second-highest in the world, after the United States.
Mr. Johnson replied that such direct country-to-country comparisons were invalid, and that the true human cost of the pandemic could only be judged after the fact, when one could review the statistics.
Jumping out of his seat, Starmer waved a chart on which the government made exactly those comparisons and noted that it had done so for weeks in its press releases on the virus, when Britain's death toll looked comparatively better. Mr. Johnson's argument, he concluded, "just doesn't hold water."
Johnson returned to work from his combat with the virus to discover that his government is still struggling to respond to the pandemic and a rejuvenated opposition.
Parliament's social estrangement means that the majority of the 650 members participate remotely, turning a gladiator arena, in which Mr. Johnson was once a great cat, into Mr. Starmer's courtroom.
"There is no doubt that the current configuration works in their favor," said Parvais Jabbar, a lawyer who has worked with Starmer on human rights cases. Keir doesn't scream or scream. He asks questions inquisitively, but he also examines the answers he receives. "
With a majority of 80 seats, Johnson remains the dominant figure on the British political scene, a reality that was brought home when he fell ill and analysts even had trouble imagining who might succeed him. Starmer can hold the government to account for its failures, but it cannot realistically force any significant change in its policies.
Still, the combination of a pandemic that defies easy solutions and a confident new opponent put Johnson on the defensive. This seems particularly true on Wednesdays during the ritual known as Questions of the Prime Minister, or PMQ, when the head of government opens with a brief statement and then faces blows from the opposition leader, who in this case is Mr. Starmer. .
Johnson is not the first prime minister to become irritated under this scrutiny. Harold Macmillan admitted feeling physically ill beforehand. Tony Blair superstitiously wore the same pair of shoes every time he entered the chamber, or as he called it "the place of execution,quot;, for PMQs. "I hated it," he said.
Often the lucky brogues were not lucky enough.
“Their responses become longer and more complicated; your tone becomes more strident; his face turns redder when the shortage of his argument becomes clearer, ”Mr. Blair later recalled. "You look askance, imploring your own banks to give some sign of support and you see the expression of shame on their faces."
Preparing for these sessions takes a long time. Each week, leaders brainstorm with their advisers, trying to guess what issues will come up, refining their responses, and strengthening themselves with attack lines.
Unlike Mr. Starmer, Mr. Johnson is not known for his meticulous work. As secretary of foreign affairs, he treated parliamentary questions more lightly than some of his colleagues, according to Alistair Burt, a former conservative lawmaker who served as a junior minister in the foreign ministry at the time.
"He has the confidence," Burt said, "Boris has never been surprised by the fact that he had to answer questions."
Starmer, however, poses an unusual challenge. He is "a forensic attorney, raised in a courtroom where there is virtual silence when an observation is made," Burt said. Also read the fine print.
At their second meeting last week, Mr. Starmer pressured Mr. Johnson on why, until March 12, the government reported that it was "highly unlikely,quot; that people in nursing homes would be affected by the virus. New statistics showed that nursing home deaths account for 40 percent of coronavirus deaths.
Johnson denied that the government had issued that advice, prompting the Labor Party to publish a link to the document, which the government withdrew on March 13. Starmer demanded that Johnson correct the record; he refused, weakly accusing Mr. Starmer of citing "selective and misleading,quot; official statements.
Mr. Johnson's difficulties have coincided with a push from his Conservative Party for all lawmakers to return in person after the next recess. They insist that it is a matter of justice: the government cannot ask other people to return to their jobs while exempting members of Parliament, he said Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, whose timidly archaic gestures earned him the nickname "the honorable member of the eighteenth century."
But conservatives also believe that a more crowded House of Commons would work better than the current one, in which a handful of lawmakers attend in person while the rest practically join from their homes.
"It is much easier to manage, monitor and communicate with members of Parliament if they are on-site, rather than dispersing and communicating with each other via WhatsApp," said Ruth Fox, director of the Hansard Society, a research organization focused in Parliament. .
Since several members of Parliament contracted the virus earlier this year, many are reluctant to return. The speaker of the House of Commons, Lyndsey Hoyle warned that she would suspend sessions if too many people crowded into the chamber.
For now, no more than 50 legislators can attend at any one time, and a good portion of them come from the opposition. That suggests Johnson has little hope of surrounding himself with supporters to cheer him up anytime soon.
Even if members packed up the chamber's green leather benches, the pandemic would create a very different mood. Distressed discussions about why so many people died in nursing homes do not lend themselves to cheers or screams. Mr. Johnson's ability to avoid Mr. Starmer's questions, multiple analysts said, will ultimately matter less than his government's handling of the virus.
Still, they said, the image of a prime minister, isolated and withered under the scrutiny of a confident Labor leader, could destroy the windy triumphalism Mr. Johnson has displayed since his crushing electoral victory.
"It's easy to see the House of Commons as a kind of vaudeville theater and ask, 'Why does this matter? "" Said Tony Travers, professor of politics at the London School of Economics. “It matters, not only because millions of people see it. Having a good opposition leader, harming the prime minister, has consequences for morale, especially in bad times. "