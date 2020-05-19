Food trucks serving hot meals at California rest stops – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area-based big rig drivers and other motorists have a chance to temporarily get a hot meal on the road even though most restaurants are closed, they said Monday. Caltrans officials.

This is because 17 food trucks temporarily operate in state rest areas across the state.

"I really appreciate what they are doing now," said Mederbek, a trucker to Caltrans in a rest area along Interstate 5 north of Willows.

Food trucks are operating along Interstate 80 east and west, Interstate 5 north and south, as well as Interstate 10 west and Interstate 15 north.

Other food truck operators can immediately apply to offer food at more than 86 state rest areas by visiting the Caltrans website.

Governor Gavin Newsom N-52-20's executive order suspended restrictions on the sale of food commercially at rest stops during the coronavirus crisis. Last week, federal highway officials also suspended similar restrictions.

