Fire Captain Accused of Robbing Two Banks – Up News Info San Francisco

– A Tulsa Fire Department captain was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing two banks, according to Oklahoma Police.

Investigators say Captain Jerry Brown is suspected of robbing the Oklahoma Capitol Bank in Skiatook on March 12 and the Exchange Bank in Sperry on May 7.

Police said they received various tips from people who know Brown, which led to his arrest.

Brown was arrested on bank robbery complaints and knowingly hiding stolen property, and was booked into the Osage County Jail.

"I appreciate the prompt action of the Tulsa Fire Department on this matter and the coordinated efforts between various law enforcement agencies," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Allegations of this nature are deeply disturbing, and the City will do everything possible to assist with this ongoing investigation."

Brown was hired in 2002 and has been employed by the city for over 17 years. He will be placed on administrative leave, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

"The Tulsa Fire Department takes such allegations very seriously and is fully committed to working with the police as they continue to investigate this matter," TFD said in a statement.