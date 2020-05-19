Filmfare Recommends: Top 10 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who learned to act at NSD, started doing small roles in movies. One of his first outings included a small role in the protagonist of Aamir Khan Sarfarosh (1999). After years of struggle, which included leaving the job for long periods of time, they finally noticed it through Peepli Live (2010) and later Kahaani (2012). He has never looked back since then and has managed to carve out a niche for himself through sheer hard work. Today on his birthday, we bring you a list of 10 of his best movies to date. We are confident that they will help alleviate boredom during quarantine. Peepli Live (2010)



Director: Anusha Rizvi

Cast: Omkar Das Manikpuri, Raghubir Yadav, Shalini Vatsa, Malaika Shenoy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naseeruddin Shah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a local journalist who, however, empathizes with the plight of farmers in this sensitive film. Farmer suicides are a grim reality and the film showed the system's apathy in the face of such events. It also sheds light on how the media manipulates a situation in search of higher PRTs. While the media's agenda is served, the problem they focus on is rarely resolved. Brothers Natha (Omkar Das Manikpuri) and Budhiya (Raghubir Yadav) are lazy and drunk with a big loan on their heads. They have no means to repay the loan and spend all their free time getting drunk. They come to know that the government pays huge compensation to the family if a farmer commits suicide. While discussing this, a local journalist (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) listens to them and reports it. It soon becomes national news, and two rival news channels descend on his village to cover suicide. It becomes a kind of media circus. Political parties also get involved. Everyone tries to take advantage of the situation and Natha, who has become an unwitting celebrity, begins to fear for her life. In the end, the government finds a body, but no compensation is awarded because an accidental death case is discovered. Worse still, the bank also takes away their land. You felt as if you were watching real events unfold, not fiction.

Kahaani (2012)

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Cast: Vidya Balan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Vidya Bagchi (Vidya Balan), a very pregnant woman has come to Kolkata to find the whereabouts of her missing husband. She lives alone in a guest house with no one to support her. She looks fragile and helpless, so why is he murdering to catch her? Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a hot-tempered intelligence wing officer who has taken over the case and smells suspicious from the start. He may have a belligerent attitude, but at the end of the day he just wants to do the right thing for Vidya. The film did not revolve around him, but he made sure he was noticed in his short but important role.

Wasseypur Gangs (Part 1 & 2) 2012

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Pankaj Tripathi

This was a gangster saga set in Dhanbad and was reportedly based on the true story of the warring gangs that controlled the coal business in the area. Basically it is a story of revenge that spans generations and involves changing alliances. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the second son of Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee), Faizal, who takes over his father's cloak after the murder of the first. Faizal is not as brash as the rest of his clan and believes in playing the long game. He is dedicated to earning money and building a political base before confronting his enemies. It does not mean that he is reluctant to kill. In fact, he becomes famous by beheading a member of the rival gang. He can foresee danger through his cunning mind, but in the end he is betrayed by a man he trusts. But not before he has avenged the death of his grandfather and father. Initially, his character was shown to be highly impressed with Bollywood. This was the definitive film that shed light on Nawazuddin and made him a favorite not only among critics but also among the masses.

The Lunchbox (2013)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The film revolves around the character of Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, but Nawazuddin, however, played an important role in him. He played the good-natured but slightly incompetent teammate of Irrfan. Saajan (Irrfan Khan) is tasked with training his replacement, Shaikh (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), an orphan whose incompetence initially annoys Saajan initially. Saajan has been an inmate since his wife's death and does not speak to people easily. Saajan and Shaikh gradually get to know each other better and also become close friends. At one point, Saajan saves Shaikh's job by covering up his blatant payment order mistakes, and also becomes his best man at his wedding to Mehrunissa (Shruti Bapna). It was a role that gave the procedures a comic touch while also helping to show Saajan's human side.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

Director: Ketan Mehta.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte

It is a film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. Manjhi, widely known as the "Mountain Man,quot;. Manjhi was a poor worker in the village of Gehlaur, near Gaya in Bihar, India, who carved a path 25 feet deep, 30 feet wide, and 360 feet long through a hill using only a hammer and chisel. , working tirelessly for almost 22 years stretch. Dashrath Manjhi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) lives in a small town near Gaya, Bihar, with his wife Phaguniya Devi (Radhika Apte) and son. There is a rocky mountain near his village that people had to climb or traverse to access medical care in the nearest city, Wazirganj. One day Manjhi's pregnant wife falls while trying to cross the mountain and eventually dies giving birth to a girl. Saddened by his loss and enraged by pain, Manjhi decides to teach the mountain a lesson and for 22 years he struggles to make his way through it. He has mocked the other villagers a lot, but does not abandon the project. Its success shows that mountains can move if you have the required faith. The chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte is excellent. Nawazuddin shines both as a young husband and as a bitter old man who fights against all odds to fulfill his vow.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal

The film is director Anurag Kashyap's version of the actual case of Raman Raghav, a serial killer who had terrorized homeless people living in Mumbai during the 1960s. The director added a new twist that the Police investigating murder cases are also displayed as a basket. ACP Raghavan Amrendra Singh Umbi (Vicky Kaushal) is a drug addict who finds the body of his regular trafficker and another man, when he goes to buy his supplies. Ironically, he assigned the case to him and realizes that it could be the job of a serial killer. The police capture the alleged killer Ramanna (Nawzuddin Siddiqui) but they escape twice. Ramanna has been watching Raghavan while suspecting that the policeman is an assassin like him. This is confirmed when he kills his girlfriend in an attack of anger. Ramanna makes a deal with him saying he will go to jail for the murder of the bride if Raghvan agrees to kill the only witness to the crime. The film was gritty as hell and both Nawzuddin and Vicky outdid themselves by rehearsing their complex roles.

Haraamkhor (2017)

Director: Shlok Sharma

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi

This gem from a movie went unnoticed. It is not every day that our filmmakers make a film around the Lolita complex. Sexual attraction is a spark that can explode between two people. That is what is represented in this complex film. Nawazuddin plays a schoolmaster and Shweta her pupil. The duo are attracted to each other and they soon have an illicit relationship. Nawazuddin is not only married, but also has another girlfriend. And there is also a big age difference there. However, somehow, a bond develops between the two. Nawazuddin comes to his senses and asks him to suspend the relationship. But the rumors begin to fly high and low in the small community in which they live, leading to tragic consequences.

Mantle (2018)

Director: Nandita Das

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Inaamulhaq

Manto is a compelling biographical film by one of our most seminal writers. Saadat Hasan Manto belonged to two worlds. One was inhabited by progressive writers like Ismat Chughtai, her husband Shahid Lateef, who was a writer and filmmaker, Krishan Chander, Rajinder Singh Bedi, and others of her class. But apart from this fascinating world filled with brilliant lights, brilliant ideas, and brilliant faces, he also lived in a much darker world, inhabited by low-income prostitutes. Mantle was also a Bombay creature. While he was content with the independence of India, the partition was like a blow to his soul and he never recovered from it. Although he was forced to emigrate to Lahore, his soul never really left Bombay. This alienation from the city, who was his muse, led to serious emotional turmoil. Writer / director Nandita Das has written a brilliant script that represents the rise and fall of a brilliant mind. Reality and imagination juxtapose as instances of Manto's life merge with sequences from some of his famous stories. Nawazuddin's catches were surpassed by playing Mantle. His expressions of mercury say more about the man than the chaste Urdu he throws out.

Thackeray (2019)

Director: Abhijit Panse

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao

It is a film based on the life of Supreme Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray. Bal Keshav Thackeray, popularly known as Balasaheb, was the son of the social reformer Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Thackeray took his father's political legacy to new heights, forming the radical Shiv Sena party in 1966 to give voice to the aspirations of disgruntled young Marathi. The party has been known for its heavy-handed techniques and anti-motor, anti-Muslim stance. Shiv Sena stayed away from active politics, before winning the Maharashtra state election in 1995. The film follows his rise from being a political cartoonist in the Free Press Journal in 1959 to mentoring his ruling party in 1995. The creators took no blows and showed him to strike back when his life is attacked. He has been shown to be a compassionate leader who, however, does not believe in democracy within his party. His interactions with wife Meenatai show a softer side of the supreme. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Thackeray, and the actor has cleverly not blindly imitated the leader, but has subtly tried to show the ideology and conviction of man through his acting and has been successful. It is a film that does justice to one of the most unique politicians in our country and is worth visiting again.

Photography (2019)