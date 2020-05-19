Feeding Frontline MN uses donations to support frontline workers – Up News Info

Long hours and exhaustive shifts. That is what many in the health care experience because of COVID-19.

But the Feeding the Frontline MN group has stepped in to keep them fed during this crisis.

And your little gift can fill doctors and nurses in more ways than one.

A special installment is making its way around the circular drive at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to show the doctors and nurses how much we appreciate them and how much they mean to us and the community in keeping us safe," said Juell Robert, owner of Peoples Organic.

Peoples Organic owner Juell Robert is excited to play a role in supporting frontline workers fighting Covid-19.

Every meal perfectly prepared, downloaded and taken to the VA.

Meals give busy hospital workers a break from their life-saving duties to recover.

"It's always a surprise that people really like to receive them, so much gratitude," said registered nurse Shawn Yin. "It is exciting to see the different things that are delivered because it is not your pizza or your sandwiches."

%MINIFYHTML9c68c3e82397fab0f12b3bbe769cd5f017%%MINIFYHTML9c68c3e82397fab0f12b3bbe769cd5f018%

Yin says VA medical personnel spend countless hours working. Receiving these meals helps these nurses and doctors know that they are not alone.

"Send a message of thanks," Yin said.

Feeding the Frontline MN was designed to do just that … show appreciation for the dedication these workers show every day by providing food to feed their bodies.

"It was wonderful, it was very rewarding and not only in a physical sense, but also in a spiritual way, you know we are in this together," said Dr. James Wallace.

Dr. James Wallace says the smiles on the faces of the staff when they receive meals are priceless.

Feed the Frontline MN says supporting these workers is one way that everyone can play a role in the fight against COVID-19.

Only a $ 10 gift provides a main course and snack for a healthcare worker.

To make a donation as part of our Donation Day, click here.