Federal judge orders expansion of mail-in voting in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A federal judge ordered Texas to allow any of the state's 16 million voters to cast a vote by mail for fear of the coronavirus.

Tuesday's ruling paves the way for what would be one of the most dramatic mail voting expansions in the country.

But it will almost certainly be appealed by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, who says fear of contracting the virus does not meet the standard for voting by mail.

Paxton released the following statement Tuesday:

“The district court's opinion ignores the evidence and disregards well-established law. We will seek immediate review by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. "

Texas will hold second-round primary elections in July.

