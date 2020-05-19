Federal investigators arrive in Los Angeles to determine the cause of the fire that injured 12 firefighters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Federal investigators arrived in Los Angeles on Monday to help arson crews figure out what caused a Saturday explosion that sent firefighters running up a ladder through hell, their jackets and helmets burning.

In total, 12 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were rushed to local hospitals with various injuries. And on Monday, only four remained hospitalized, although their path to recovery would likely be long and difficult.

"Surgeries, skin grafts, fighting infections and you don't see the mental scars our limbs go through either," said Captain Erik Scott.

Scott said it was only eight minutes from the time the teams arrived at the blast.

"When you see it start, it is a light smoke that is happening and it only took eight minutes to turn into a torch hell," he said. "We want to know why."

And back on the scene, a national response team of agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Los Angeles Police Department and the LAFD were working to resolve that, the charred staircase still in its Place outside the building on the 300 block of East Boyd Street.

"We are going to examine every aspect of that building, determine what is inside, how much is inside and what has happened," Scott said.

Since then, authorities have identified the business as Smoke Tokes and said they believe there was butane inside. An investigation into the business found that it lacked a business license for the location and was warned by the Food and Drug Administration for incorrectly labeling the required nicotine warning labels on its products.

And just as the investigation begins, firefighter families also begin to lament the reality of what happened, including a family who visited the scene of the explosion in an attempt to process the trauma experienced by their loved one.