Fear of "reactivation,quot; of COVID-19 infections disputed by new data

People who recover from COVID-19 but test positive for the virus days or weeks later are not shedding viral particles and are not infectious, according to data released Tuesday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

So-called "re-positive,quot; cases have raised fears that an infection with the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, may "reactivate,quot; in recovered patients or that recovery from the infection may not produce short-lived immunity, allowing patients to re-infect immediately if exposed.

Korea's new data should ease those concerns.

KCDC researchers examined 285 cases that had previously recovered from COVID-19 but then tested positive again. The patients tested positive again one to 37 days after recovering from their first infection and being discharged from the isolation. The average time for a positive second was approximately 14 days.

Of those cases, the researchers looked for symptoms in 284 of them. They found that 126 (about 48 percent) had symptoms related to COVID-19.

But none of them seemed to have spread the infection. KCDC investigated 790 people who had close contact with the 285 cases and found that none of them had been infected by the "positive,quot; cases.

Crucially, additional tests of 108 "re-positive,quot; cases found that none of them yielded infectious viruses.

The type of tests that suggested that the 285 people tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time were so-called RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests. These tests are generally used to diagnose a COVID-19 infection. They do this by recognizing and making copies of unique and specific fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material.

It is an accurate and effective way to determine if someone has been infected with the virus. If someone has SARS-CoV-2 genetic material in their airways, they have become infected. That said, having genetic material does not necessarily mean that the person still has an active infection and infectious viral particles. They may only have persistent fragments of genetic material from destroyed viral particles.

That seems to be the case here. When the KCDC researchers attempted to isolate and culture entire infectious SARS-CoV-2 particles out of the 108 cases they were able to analyze, all 108 were negative for the entire virus.

Furthermore, when they performed more blood tests in 23 of the positive cases, almost all (96 percent) had neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. This suggests that they may have some immunity to reinfection with the virus.

It is unclear what was causing the symptoms in many of the patients. Some cases tested positive for other respiratory viruses, but many did not.

Still, based on the data, the KCDC determined that the positive cases are not infectious and do not need to be re-entered into isolation.