Home Entertainment Fans drag Rick Ross to respond to paternity test results!

Fans drag Rick Ross to respond to paternity test results!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Rick Ross jumped on Instagram to clown his baby mom Briana Camille after DNA testing confirmed that he was the father of her two children.

"I can't believe the fat woman has had a blood test," she said, looking directly at the camera. "Did she take it? And I'm the dad. And I'm the daddy."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©