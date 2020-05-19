Fans drag Rick Ross to respond to paternity test results!

Rapper Rick Ross jumped on Instagram to clown his baby mom Briana Camille after DNA testing confirmed that he was the father of her two children.

"I can't believe the fat woman has had a blood test," she said, looking directly at the camera. "Did she take it? And I'm the dad. And I'm the daddy."

According to BOSSIP, Rozay has a more than 99 percent chance of being the father of Berkeley, 3, and Billion, 2. Briana is also pregnant with a third child for the rapper.

Fans weren't paying close attention to Rozay's response to the results, and hit the comment section to drag him:

"Man, he knew them were his damn children," wrote one commentator.

"Your kids are probably so embarrassed," wrote another follower.

Another follower added: "Don't do this, baby !! ❤️ Take the highest path for your children."

We're not sure what "bait,quot; he's talking about, but Ross may have to pay out some old-fashioned child support checks now that the results are in.