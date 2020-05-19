Facebook's new artificial intelligence tool will automatically identify items for sale

%MINIFYHTMLe9d5d0b0d67baa7c7678c38d913a4cb616%

Facebook is launching what it calls a "universal product recognition model,quot; that uses artificial intelligence to identify consumer goods, from furniture to fast fashion and fast cars.

It is the first step towards a future where the products in each image on your site can be identified and potentially purchased. "We want to make everything on the platform affordable, as long as the experience feels good," said Manohar Paluri, head of Applied Computer Vision on Facebook. The edge. "It is a great vision."

Facebook wants to create a "social first,quot; shopping experience

The product recognition is the first in a series of AI-powered updates to hit its e-commerce platforms in the near future, the company says. Eventually, these will combine artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and even digital assistants to create what he calls a "social first,quot; shopping experience. In addition, it also launched a feature today called Stores, which allows small businesses to set up free storefronts on Facebook and Instagram.

Fashion will be a key part of this, with the company suggesting that a future Facebook "AI fashion stylist,quot; could offer users personalized buying recommendations based on their wardrobe and daily suggestions of outfits tailored to the weather and schedule.

"This is something I wanted to build since I saw the movie Clueless" Tamara Berg, a Facebook scientific researcher, said The edge. "They really imagined it in 1995, but the technology I think is now finally ready to come to life."

But like him Clueless The reference suggests that these features are not exactly new ideas. Even outside of Hollywood, they've been tested for years, often with mixed results.

Amazon has already built its own fashion assistant powered by artificial intelligence with the Echo Look, now little heard. And using machine vision to identify and buy products has been a reality since at least the Amazon Fire Phone. Meanwhile, online shopping platforms like eBay already use AI to speed up the process of listing items for sale, and Amazon is one of a number of companies that launched their own "Shazam for clothing,quot; using machine learning.

Facebook says what makes their tools different is their scope and precision. The company's new product recognition tool, GrokNet, can identify tens of thousands of different attributes in one image. These range from specific brands to things like color and size.

GrokNet has already been implemented on the Facebook Marketplace, where it helps users quickly list items for sale by identifying what they contain and generating short descriptions. You can upload a photo of your sofa, for example, and Marketplace will suggest that you include it as a "black leather sectional sofa."

The company is also testing a version of this tool designed for business. When they upload photos to their page that contain their own products, the artificial intelligence system can automatically tag them and link them to shopping pages.

Facebook's machine vision tools are trained on user photos.

In the construction of these tools, Facebook is helped by its access to the photos of the users in the Marketplace. GrokNet is trained in a colossal order of magnitude database of around 100 million images, most taken from the Marketplace. Facebook says this data is vital to creating a machine vision system that can identify products with challenging lighting and from dubious angles, a part of the online shopping experience that won't go away.

However, it is unclear how accurate GrokNet is. The company says it can identify 90 percent of the images on the Marketplace in the Home and Garden category, but did not provide similar statistics for other types of product categories.

As is often the case with tools like this, the difference between advertised features and actual user experience can be huge, and we'll have to wait and see what feedback GrokNet gets from Facebook users.