Facebook avatars are exploding: this is how to create yours: BGR

The new Facebook Avatar feature was recently made available to all users.

Facebook avatars are similar to Bitmoji stickers and can be used in posts and in Facebook comment sections.

Creating a Facebook Avatar is an easy process, but requires the use of the mobile application.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If you jumped to Facebook this weekend, you may have noticed that things seemed a little more whimsical than usual. This is because Facebook a few days ago began implementing its Avatar feature for users in the US. USA As the name implies, avatars are Bitmoji-style stickers that Facebook users can incorporate into their daily posts. While not a game-changing feature, the ability for users to add fun, custom Avatars adds a sense of creativity and fun as they scroll through their feed.

Like Bitmoji, the customization options for Facebook avatars are extensive and span a variety of different character styles and emotions. Once your Avatar is created, you can use it in Messenger, Facebook Stories and also in the comments section of other users' posts. Facebook also notes that it will soon be possible to use Avatars in text posts with backgrounds.

"Much of our interactions these days take place online, so it is more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook," Facebook's Fidji Simo said in a recent post.

"Avatars allow you to share a variety of emotions and expressions through a digital person who uniquely represents you, which is why we are excited to bring this new form of self-expression to more people around the world," added Simo. "With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars allow you to react and interact more authentically with family and friends through the app."

If you want to get in on the action, creating your own custom Avatar is pretty easy and straightforward, but keep in mind you'll need the Facebook mobile app on your phone or tablet to get started.

%MINIFYHTMLafd897dfad3476386db518d99626775f17%

To start the process, launch the Facebook app and click on the burger menu (the icon consisting of three vertically stacked lines) that appears on the far right of the bottom toolbar. Once selected, scroll down and press the "See More,quot; option, at which point you should see the option to select "Avatars,quot;.

You can also go to a comment window on any post and tap the "smiley,quot; icon on the right side. Once you do, you will see the "Make your avatar,quot; option appear which, when selected, will take you to the avatar creation environment. From there, you can start and choose from a variety of skin tones, hairstyles, face shapes, eye colors, outfits, hats, hats, and more.

In general, it is a fairly fluid process. And while avatars aren't necessarily as fun or engaging as Bitmoji, they're significantly more fun than Apple's boring Memoji stickers.

Facebook Avatar feature is now available to all users Image Source: Facebook