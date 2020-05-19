Eva Marcille talks about giving back to the community – Watch the video

Eva Marcille addresses the importance of helping others and giving back to the community, especially during these difficult times in which we live. Check out the video he posted on his social media account along with the message.

& # 39; I am very proud of @MealsOnWheelsAtlanta These times are definitely difficult and confusing … @MealsOnWheelsAtlanta is definitely doing its part helping to feed those in need🌻 #Neighbourshelpingneighbours A little disappear a lot, check out MOWATL.org and see how you can get help or give help & # 39; & # 39 ;, Eva said to her fans.

Someone said: & # 39; Models and a beauty queen against ghettos (Porsha, Marlo, Nene) and her buddy Mr. Ed-tanya haha ​​& # 39 ;, and another commenter posted this message: I cry listening to your story but I also cry Because I am your story and we are survivors … thanks for sharing it.

Another commenter posted: ‘Queen Eva keep doing what you're doing, girl. You're winning, "and someone else said," Nice team. God bless your heart dear. "

A follower wrote: ‘Yo Eva, I've been following you from ANTM. I just love you in pieces hahaha. You laughed at housewives, "and another RHOA fan received this message:" You looked so beautiful at the housewives gathering. Would you mind sharing the color of your lipstick, it was amazing! "

Someone else wrote, "I am so beautiful and your children, I am from Pensacola Florida, I saw the Everytime show," and another follower said, "Bring Girlfriend Confidential LA back! You were so free on that show!"

A follower said: ‘You lied and downplayed that relationship. Now I suspect everything you've said by demonizing Kevin McCall. Call it a donor? GIRL BYE. I assume you have configured your Subject for RHOA, which is played. GIRL BYE, STOP LYING. "

Eva made headlines when she broke down while talking about Kevin McCall during the RHOA Meeting.



