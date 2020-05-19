European car sales in April record worst decline since records began

MILAN Auto sales in Europe bottomed out last month as the auto industry faces its worst crisis in decades.

Strict blocking measures to contain the coronavirus closed most dealerships across the continent throughout the month of April amid a sharp drop in consumer spending, leading to a collapse of sales by 76% unprecedented, the automakers association ACEA said Tuesday.

Auto manufacturers across the continent sold just 270,682 vehicles last month, compared to 1.14 million the year before, the "biggest monthly drop in auto demand since records began," ACEA said.

Southern Europe was the most affected: new car registrations decreased 97.6% in Italy and 96.5% in Spain, as both countries struggled with some of the highest levels of coronavirus infection in Europe. France saw a 89% contraction, while Germany suffered a 61% drop.

Car sales in Europe during the first four months of the year fell 39%.

Like the 55% drop in March, the decline was much worse even than during the 2008-9 global financial crisis, which caused a six-year drop in car purchases. The most pronounced losses during that financial crisis occurred in January 2009, when sales fell 27%.

The crisis indiscriminately hit both luxury car manufacturers and those of the mass market.

The Volkswagen group maintained the largest market share, expanding 30% despite a 73% drop in sales. French rivals PSA Group and Renault saw falls of around 80%, while Fiat Chrysler, which is seeking a € 6.3bn loan backed by the Italian government to relaunch, fell 88%. German luxury car makers BMW and Daimler saw sales drop 65% and 79% respectively.

