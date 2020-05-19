Endeavor Content Concludes Sally Rooney Drama Sales – Up News Info

A lot of international buyers have fallen in love with Normal people following the success of the romantic drama on the BBC and Hulu.

Endeavor Content has signed agreements for the adaptation of Sally Rooney with the serpentine Starzplay in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Latin America and Japan, while CBC Gem has acquired the series in Canada and Stan will release it in Australia.

Other offerings include Denmark (RD Denmark), Greece, Cyprus and Malta (Fox Life), Iceland (Siminn), Ireland (RTE), Finland (YLE), New Zealand (TVNZ), Norway (NRK), Russia and CIS (Kinopoisk ) and Sweden (SVT).

Normal people starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell, a couple of Irish teenagers who form an intense and tender connection that burns strongly from their school days to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

The Element Pictures-produced series premiered on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service last month and garnered 16.2 million views in its first seven days, propelling youth online brand BBC Three to its best week.

Prentiss Fraser, executive vice president of international television sales at Endeavor, said: "Normal people it's a magical combination of incredible storytelling, talented acting, best-in-class production, and thoughtful and intimate direction. It is an absolute gem and adored by many fans around the world. Bringing top-quality work to the global audience is what Endeavor Content is all about. ”

Rooney, who adapted her book with writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, is an executive producer with Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, and Anna Ferguson for Element Pictures. Lenny Abrahamson directed the first six episodes and was also an executive producer. Hettie McDonald also directed.