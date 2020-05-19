Eminem watching a battle & # 39; Verzuz & # 39; against DMX, N.O.R.E. Spills

Instagram

Rapper & # 39; Nothin & # 39; & # 39; reveals through a publication on social networks that while the MC & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; is ready for the challenge, the creator of successes & # 39; X Gon & # 39; Give It to Ya & # 39; still wants to fight Jay-Z.

Up News Info –

Eminem have a real rap battle against DMX on your wish list, according to the hip-hop star N.O.R.E.

The podcast host revealed that hit creator "Lose Yourself" has challenged DMX to an online battle for Verzuz.

Launched by producers Timbaland and Swizz beatz In March, the clashes, held on Instagram Live, allow the stars to face each other, acting from a list in the 20-song catalog.

On Monday (May 18), N.O.R.E. He took to Instagram to claim that Eminem and DMX are up for the challenge, although hit creator "X Gon & # 39; Give It to Ya" still has Jay Z in your sights.

%MINIFYHTML7254265566320aaec064cb48dafe32dd17%

"This moment is so legendary !!!" N.O.R.E. explains "3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALL X and say Eminem is depressed by that smoke … X SAY YOU CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY (sic)".

<br />

N.O.R.E. He admits that the deal was supposed to be top secret, but he couldn't keep his mouth shut, and added his money in DMX: "I'm traveling with the DOG (sic) !!!"