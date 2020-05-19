Elizabeth Hurley "Looking Forward,quot; to her 55th Birthday – Here's Why!

Elizabeth Hurley's 55th birthday is just around the corner (June 10), but instead of worrying about aging, the beautiful and talented actress is pretty excited! It is no secret that he looks almost half his age and is also in the best shape of his life.

Having said that, a source found out how it feels to add one more year while he was quarantined in England.

The source said through HollywoodLife that her youthful appearance may only be the result of her work ethic that has not changed while isolated.

‘Now it is obvious that she has her moments of going crazy today, like all of us. But she continues to stay in a good mood and in shape, and she is in one of the best physical conditions of her life because she does not take her health for granted, "they explained through the site.

Just looking at her IG account, it's safe to say that the actress loves wearing swimsuits no matter what time of year.

After all, who wouldn't if they looked like her in the mid-1950s?

That is also the reason why she is not eager to turn 55.

‘With a birthday just around the corner, she doesn't feel bad about herself, she wants to be as healthy as possible and in the best shape possible. She likes to challenge the odds and the way she looks and maintains is something she never takes for granted. He loves to prove that people are wrong and to look good doing it. Now who doesn't want to be in their twenties, but turning 55 will be amazing and something to look forward to. "

Elizabeth has been impacting people for years by making herself look younger every time she celebrates another birthday and she really enjoys that paradox!

Of course, this upcoming June 10 will be no different, close or not, so fans should expect a sensual and youthful image of her once again.



