Egypt Criss announces the departure & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39;

Season 5 will apparently be the last season with Egypt Criss. The daughter of Treason He shared on his social media account that he had decided to "walk away" from the WE TV reality television series.

"I respect myself enough to get away from everything that no longer serves me, makes me grow or makes me happy," he said on Instagram. "It is time for me to rise from the ashes of being falsely represented to you, the people I love the most, which is why I have decided to forgo Growing Up Hip Hop."

At the conclusion of its post, Egypt added several hashtags, including #itsbeenreal, #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend, and #movingforward.

Fans, however, weren't really convinced that she would actually leave the show. "She will return. Her teacher, Samantha, not leaving that camera time, "said one fan. Speaking of Egypt's fiancé, Sam, another fan added:" Her man needs that show more than she does though … now let's see how long they stay together after she leaves that program. ! "Another wrote:" It is far above his head and his 'man' is using it. I hope she walks away from him soon. "

Apparently thinking that the decision to leave was the best, someone said, "Egypt needed her own moment, even at the expense of her own worth. I wish her the best and the best. Her brother was willing to take anyone down for her. She you need to do the same. "

Meanwhile, another person believed that leaving the program would not economically harm Egypt. "Her mother is rich, she definitely didn't need to do this show," said the person.

His departure comes after co-star Romeo Miller criticized the producers of "Growing Up Hip Hop" for creating a "fake drama" with Angela Simmons. Responding to an article saying "things get awkward" between him and Angela, Romeo tweeted in February: "I was literally dealing with my autie death and got on a plane right after this scene to do his funeral."

"It was a great edition, although it literally went in and out and showed love to Egypt for their commitment," he added. "Yall has to stop the fake drama, but that's why I left the show."