Egypt Criss announces that it renounces & # 39; Grow Hip-Hop & # 39;

It seems that another one is biting the dust, as another cast member of the hit WeTv reality show "Growing Up Hip-Hop,quot; has announced his departure from the show. On Monday, Egypt Criss, daughter of Salt N Pepa's Pepa and Naughty By Nature's Treach, announced on social media that she will be leaving the show for the past five seasons.

She said, "I respect myself enough to get away from everything that no longer serves me, makes me grow or makes me happy. It is time for me to rise from the ashes of being falsely represented before you, the people I love the most, that's why I've decided to give up Growing Up Hip Hop. "

His announcement comes shortly after Master P shared an behind-the-scenes video from the show's set where he spoke to one of the team members about the edit and the fake stories that are reportedly created for the ratings.

He said, "I'm just showing you this, so the next time you watch this show you can use your real judgment and see how people's words change and positive moments change to negative. This is why we stopped Smoking 6 months ago. Editing for the drama, we have bigger things to worry about than fake producers who create fake love stories. "

Pepa, who also appears on the show with her daughter, shared her daughter's social media post and said, "I am so proud of my girl for taking a position! Knowing how to put her happiness and mental health first."

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94