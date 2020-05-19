Edgar Wright Launches Film and Television Company, 3 Netflix Series In Preparation – Up News Info

Former Big Talk collaborators Nira Park and Edgar Wright have partnered with long-term allied screenwriter and director Joe Cornish and ten-year senior right creator Rachael Prior to launch the new production company, Complete Fiction.

The global firm based in London and Los Angeles will work in both film and television and the plan is to Baby Driver and Hot fuzz Writer and director Wright will take over the production of roles in shows and movies for the new generations of writers and directors he wants to help nurture.

While continuing to produce features, the team is returning to the world of television, where Park, Wright and Cornish began their careers. As part of today's launch, the company is working with Netflix to develop three new series under the slogan Full Fiction.

The first is Lockwood & Co, a series of supernatural action-adventure detectives, based on Jonathan Stroud's best-selling novels. The series will be directed and produced by Cornish.

In conjunction with Netflix, the company has also opted for the sci-fi horror trilogy, The Molly Southbourne murders from novelist Tade Thompson, and a historical fantasy series inspired by Islamic folklore, the Brass City (The Daevabad Trilogy) from the author S.A. Chakraborty.

Complete Fiction is currently in post-production on Edgar Wright's latest feature film, Last night in soho that they produced with Working Title for Focus Features and Film4. Also in the publication is Edgar Wright's untitled documentary about the band Sparks that Complete Fiction is producing with his Baby Driver partners, MRC.

Wright said, “This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I've wanted to embark on for a while now. Nira has been my producer now for over 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of longtime friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives, somewhere where they can feel nurtured and protected. I have been fortunate to always have this team around me that has championed my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I am excited to bring new stories to the world and be a part of making that happen for the next generation. "

Park added: “There is a lot of scope to originate and be genuinely creative in both film and television, and that is more important than ever right now. A great motivating factor to form this new company is the opportunity to work with the writers and directors who inspire us in all media. While we will continue to produce bold and original feature films for international audiences, we are incredibly excited about this expansion on television and eager to put our hallmark on storytelling in a longer way. We feel very fortunate to have each other, and this new company is an expression of our ambitions for the next phase of our careers, and a desire to do it together as a working family. ”

Cornish commented: "Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like my family for decades, so I am delighted and honored that we finally move in together and put a sign on our door."