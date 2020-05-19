EasyJet reveals 'sophisticated' trick customer details

LONDON – UK-based budget airline easyJet says "highly sophisticated,quot; hackers have accessed the email addresses and travel details of approximately 9 million customers.

He also said Tuesday that his "forensic,quot; investigation found that the credit card details of 2,208 people were accessed.

He added that all affected customers will be contacted in the coming days and that there was no "evidence,quot; that personal information has been misused.

%MINIFYHTMLc737234fba468b20938c8731e2452da517%

"Since we learned of the incident, it has become clear that due to COVID-19 there is great concern about the use of personal data for online scams," said easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

Lundgren apologized to the affected customers, saying that all companies must continue "to be nimble in anticipating the threat."