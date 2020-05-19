Dublin child molester Walid Hamze charged with seeking bail reduction for coronavirus concerns

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – An accused child abuser, Walid Hamze, may be the last high-profile suspect to be released from prison in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamze has been in custody at the Santa Rita Jail for a year on multiple charges of child abuse. According to prosecutors, his attorneys are planning to argue in front of Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Reardon on Friday that they should reduce his bail.

Hamze is accused of sexually abusing multiple victims between the ages of six and 12. His bail is currently set at $ 20 million. Both city leaders and law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced their opposition to his possible release, saying Hamze poses a serious security risk to the public.

"We absolutely oppose letting someone like that out of jail," said Dublin Mayor David Haubert. “This happened before and the Tri-Valley mayors have letters written in opposition to the actions. We oppose bail, we oppose early release, and we would like to send a message to the people who have to make these decisions. "

"It is outrageous that you are going to let someone like a victim of children out," said Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes.

Holmes said Hamze faces life in prison and that if his bail is reduced, he could risk running away and never be brought to justice.

"His families are more than comfortable and if you post the million dollar bond and our concern is that he is from another country and when we arrested him he had different passports, a US passport and another from a foreign country," Holmes said. "Our concern is that he is going to flee the country."

At the time of the arrest, Hamze lived near one of Dublin's primary schools. Since then, both his family and the victims have moved to another city, Holmes said.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office told KPIX 5 that it strongly opposed any change in the state of Hamze and believed that it should be detained without bail.

Last month, Judge Reardon also released Gregory Vien, a Livermore man on $ 2.5 million bail, for allegedly committing a pair of East Bay rapes in 1997, in his own recognition of the Santa Rita jail, in another ruling. that sparked a protest by prosecutors and the law. enforcement agencies. The unsolved case that was not resolved until last year.

Reardon issued the ruling after defense attorneys argued for a bail reduction for Vien's health problems, making it unsafe for him to remain incarcerated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Oakland Ghost Ship's main tenant Derick Almena was released from Santa Rita jail after his bail was lowered due to the pandemic. Almena faces a second trial later this year in the 2016 fire that killed 36 people after the first ended with a stalled jury.