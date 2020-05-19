Drowned by Anurag Kashyap: Paisa Bolta Hai will launch on June 5



Anurag Kashyap is known for his gritty dramas and unique storytelling style. The director has directed some episodes of Sacred Games, which garnered much applause in the digital world and garnered several accolades as well. Her next project is Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. The special OTT movie will be released on Netflix and creators have announced the release date today.

The film will be released on the platform. June 5. The filmmaker has done something different this time with the film and speaking about the film, Anurag said: “This is very close to my heart. It's the story of a strong-willed middle-class housewife, who finds cash coming out of the kitchen sink every night and how this changes her life. It's about the relationship and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. "This unique concept has some great twists and turns and the edge of seating moments.

The main actors Saiyami and Roshan talked a lot about their characters and sparked our interest. Saiyami plays a housewife Sarita. She is the winning member of her family, she works too much and has dreams in her eyes. Speaking about his character, Saiyami said, "Sarita is a 30-year-old middle-class woman. She is the only source of income, she is overworked and frustrated, but stubborn and always plans to build "that dream." On one level, Sarita is that woman. Nihit Bhave, our writer, has beautifully woven the complexities of this middle-class family. And I thank Anurag for trusting me with Sarita and allowing me to bring him to life. Working on the film has been a life-changing experience for me. "

%MINIFYHTMLc956fd7046f4e8ace605c8702090db0717%

Roshan Matthew plays an insecure husband and has some great complexities in his character. You feel like your character is defeated, unhappy, insecure, and suspicious. "It was beautifully written by Nihit, and Mr. Anurag brought him a unique kind of sensitivity that only he could. I am fortunate and proud to have been a part of this film," he added.