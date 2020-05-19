Drew Barrymore donates $ 1M to alleviate hunger before Taco Night live stream

%MINIFYHTML16922a462798c888f63c72eff89d209314%

The & # 39; 50 First Dates & # 39; actress has made a generous donation of $ 1 million to a nonprofit organization to help feed those in need amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

drew Barrymore It will donate $ 1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization to help those facing food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 45-year-old actress partnered with food organization McCormick & Company for the #TacosTogether event on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, and told fans on Instagram that she will personally give $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry's relief efforts. .

"I am very honored to be a part of this", the "50 first dates"shared star". It is one of the most significant moments in which I have been fortunate to be a part of. I am grateful to McCormick for including me in this abundant generosity. "

The event will be an interactive Instagram Live stream, and you'll see fan-favorite taco styles and ingredients before and during the session.

Drew will cook up some tacos, all while sharing personal memories, bringing people together for fun, and giving back to communities in need.

#TacosTogether will begin on Drew's Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/drewbarrymore/) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.