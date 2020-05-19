Drew Barrymore becomes real about how he is navigating this new normal

Celebrities, they're like us!

Among those stars? drew Barrymore.

The beloved actress keeps it real when it comes to her quarantined home life amid the continuum Coronavirus pandemic, how you are helping others during these difficult times and what you are doing to maintain a sense of normalcy.

On the one hand, the Charlie's Angels Alum recently joined forces with McCormick and donated $ 1 million to the No Kid Hungry organization, which helps with COVID-19 relief efforts and also helps those struggling with food resources.

"I love that McCormick and I are trying to balance the story of: Here's the reality, that's why we are going to raise a million dollars for No Kid Hungry and we are going to raise awareness and inspire others to give to that charity." , the actress said to E! News.

She added: "When we talk about the realities, needs, and luxuries of food, we also want to focus on the fact that it is also one of the most romantic, festive, and community things we have in our lives and as a society."