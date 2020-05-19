Donald Trump lashes out at CBS's Paula Reid after she asks a question – Up News Info

President Donald Trump had a long question-and-answer session with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, but he was irritated by a reporter, Paula Reid of CBS News, about her inquiry or the way she was asked.

Reid asked, "Mr. President, why haven't you announced a plan to get 36 million unemployed Americans back to work? You are monitoring historical economic despair. What is the delay? Where is the plan?

Trump replied: “Oh, I think we have announced a plan. We are opening our country, you are just a rude person. We are opening our country and we are opening it very fast. The plan is that each state is opening and opening very effectively and when you see the numbers, I think even you will be impressed, which is quite difficult to impress. ”

Trump reprimanded Reid earlier, when he was conducting nightly meetings of the coronavirus task force that ended last month. It also abruptly ended a press conference last week following an incident with CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang, CNN's Kaitlan Collins and PBS NewshourY s Yamiche Alcindor. He also complained about Reid and Jiang's "attitude" in a recent interview with the New York Post.

%MINIFYHTML45cc6bbf24ecd939927fc67be25a88d615%%MINIFYHTML45cc6bbf24ecd939927fc67be25a88d616%

Earlier this week he lashed out at Norah O & # 39; Donnell, the anchor of CBS Evening News, in a segment that he did in 60 minutes with coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright.