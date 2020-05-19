Donald Glover plots a movie from the & # 39; Community & # 39; that tracks the missing Troy Barnes

NBC

The actor from & # 39; Atlanta & # 39; He presented his idea for a big screen spin-off project during an online charity meeting and received positive feedback from his co-stars.

Donald glover he released his idea for the spin-off movie to his old man "Communitycastmates during a meeting table read on Monday May 18, 2020.

Unique special saw Glover reunite with his castmates Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rashand Ken Jeong as well as creator Dan Harmon to aid the relief efforts of World Central Kitchen's Covid-19 and Jose Andres's Frontline Foods.

During the meeting, the "Atlanta"Star released an idea for a film in which Abed Nadir, the character played by Pudi, would go in search of his own character, Troy Barnes, who is considered dead or lost at sea after being captured by pirates during the fifth season.

"I like movies like that," said Glover, "What am I doing, writing the movie on the go or something?"

Pudi agreed, adding: "I love the idea of ​​Troy getting lost and Abed's mission is to go find him, try to locate someone, it would be fun."

The rest of the cast also raised their hands in support of the idea for a new movie, though Glover said the start of production could be a long way off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Mandalorian"star Pedro Pascal He also participated in the reading table, filling in Walton Goggins, who was not available to repeat his character, Mr. Stone.