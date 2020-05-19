Dolphin ‘Superpod’ seen swimming in Laguna Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – A dolphin "superpod,quot; put on an impressive show off the Orange County shoreline over the weekend.

At least a thousand common dolphins were seen swimming near Laguna Beach. The video showed the ocean hovering with the swimming dolphins, many of which jumped in and out of the water, putting on a show for a boat among them.

According to Newport Coastal Adventures, which posted a video of the large dolphin flock, seeing a herd of 200 to 500 are common in Orange County. But seeing them in a group of at least a thousand doesn't happen often.

Newport Coastal Adventures says they are still touring, but only for family groups.