Do you miss the sounds of the New York subway? Look at this application

A month after the New York City quarantine, software developer Evan Lewis found himself missing the subway. Maybe not so much the smells, but certainly the sounds. The screeching of the brakes, the clack-clack of the train rolling on the tracks, the harsh reminder of "stay away from the closing doors, please."

"It was strange because before COVID-19 I always listened to music on my trip to drown out the ads and the music of the subway artists," Lewis told me, "but when I stopped taking the train I realized that I almost lost those sounds!

Assuming others were lacking in the nation's largest public transportation system as well, he created a soundboard app called NYC Subway Sounds. That way he (and others) could immerse themselves in the sound experience of a daily commute without having to leave their sofa.

Stuck inside and you miss the subway? I made a New York subway soundboard so you can "GET UP FROM THE CLOSING DOORS PLEASE,quot; right from your couch! https://t.co/lwFTJ319gT – Evan Lewis ‍ (@evanlws) April 17, 2020

The list of over two dozen includes all the classics: the "ding dong,quot; of closing doors, the "mind the gap,quot; announcement, the loud beep of a MetroCard hit, as well as a handful of arrival announcements from the busiest station. It is an auditory mix designed to immediately send the listener to a 7 train at full speed that plunges into the darkness below a restless city.

Designing the app was the easy part, Lewis said. The difficult part was locating all the sounds. He enlisted his friends to help him locate as many as they could. Other sounds you found on YouTube or obscure internet forums for traffic enthusiasts you didn't know existed previously.

Arguably the best sound is a distorted driver ad called "Tempererer derler," although Lewis admits it can't actually be a real subway sound. "It may not have been genuine, but it reminded me of the subway, so I added it anyway," he said.

The app has been downloaded about 500 times so far, Lewis said. "Although daily use has increased every day," he added, "which makes me think that people increasingly lose the subway."

Lewis's app is a rare bright spot in a grim image for public transportation in the COVID-19 era. The MTA has reported a 90 percent drop in passenger numbers since the start of the pandemic (although some passengers are slowly returning). Earlier this month, the agency said it would shutdown the metro service between 1AM and 5AM to disinfect the trains and cater to the growing population of homeless people in the system. More than 80 MTA employees have died from the virus.

Like Lewis, I haven't ridden the subway in months. Of course, I don't miss the overwhelming congestion or frequent delays. But I miss my strange companions, even those who wear too much cologne. I miss Showtime dancers and people who play music you didn't ask to hear (both appear in Lewis's app). Proselytizing preachers and construction workers devour steaming containers of halal food. (Where's my NYC Subway Smell app? Just kidding.)

The idea of ​​being in an enclosed space with a group of strangers seems so strange now, an artifact from The Before Time. Did we really do that? Yes we did, and hopefully we will be back there soon. We have to. The alternative is to freeze car traffic and pollution. Lewis's app gives me hope that we will be back. It certainly seems to agree.

"I think when this is all over," he said, "I'm going to leave my headphones at home for a while to listen to all the sounds."