Home Entertainment DNA test confirms that Rick Ross fathered Briana Camille's children

DNA test confirms that Rick Ross fathered Briana Camille's children

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

DNA testing has confirmed that Rick Ross is the father of the children of the former Briana Camille.

According to BOSSIP, Rozay has a more than 99 percent chance of being the father of Berkeley, 3, and Billion, 2. Briana is also pregnant with a third child for the rapper.

Last week, we reported that Briana had filed a lawsuit against him seeking paternity and support for the two children they already share together.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©