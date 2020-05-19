DNA test confirms that Rick Ross fathered Briana Camille's children

DNA testing has confirmed that Rick Ross is the father of the children of the former Briana Camille.

According to BOSSIP, Rozay has a more than 99 percent chance of being the father of Berkeley, 3, and Billion, 2. Briana is also pregnant with a third child for the rapper.

Last week, we reported that Briana had filed a lawsuit against him seeking paternity and support for the two children they already share together.

According to documents obtained by the entertainment outlet, Camille said that although they were never married, she had been living with Ross and their two children, Berkeley, 3 and Billion, 2 for the past two years. She left her shared house last year and moved to her own place, taking her children with her.

She alleged that Rozay had not been paying child support, and now that he has been confirmed to be the father of her two children, she is requesting financial assistance to get started right away.