DIrectors Guild Joins Academy and Other Guilds to Allow Streamers, VOD Eligibility for 2021 Theater Performances Awards – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb99b06ad0ad7421a55688b5cab89ba8016%

Oscar did it. So did the Golden Globes, SAG, and earlier today the Producers Guild. Now it is the Directors Guild that has just announced that it will alter the eligibility rules, temporarily, to allow films with proven intentions to be released in theaters but that, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, debuted on other platforms in order to compete in 2021. guild awards. This means that there will be an exception to the criteria for theatrical feature, first feature and documentary feature.

"Every aspect of our world and our lives has been affected by this pandemic, and that includes our culture," said DGA President Thomas Schlamme. "Numerous directors who have spent years bringing their visions to life are grappling with the reality that their theatrical releases are being canceled. And while the unfortunate circumstances of this current situation prevent those plans from materializing, as their films are now distributed in Other platforms, we want to make sure that our members are recognized by their peers for their work as planned. It is in this spirit that we are allowing a rule exception for the 2021 DGA Awards. "

Related story Sam Mendes and & # 39; 1917 & # 39; claim his participation as Oscar Frontrunner with DGA Victory

David Swanson / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



The temporary rule exception was approved by a unanimous vote of the DGA National Board at its April meeting. A seven-day theatrical performance in Los Angeles or New York is regularly required for filmmakers to be eligible in the categories mentioned above, and that performance must be prior to any other exhibition (i.e. no day and date broadcast or below demand). ) This year is obviously different. "The limited exception to the 2021 DGA Awards will apply to motion pictures that establish that they had a bona fide theatrical release scheduled or planned with a movie distribution business chain in Los Angeles or New York after March 13, 2020 when the theaters closed – and instead were distributed on video-on-demand (pay-per-view or broadcast) on a national platform for at least seven (7) consecutive days, "the DGA said in a statement adding that they are being determined" precise eligibility criteria "as the fluid situation unfolds.