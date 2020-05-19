Detroit's top 4 cafes – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to try the best coffees in town?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best cafes in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to suit your needs.

1. Hudson coffee

First on the list is The Hudson Cafe. Located at 1241 Woodward Ave. downtown, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated cafe in Detroit, with four stars out of 986 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Roasting Plant

The next step is the downtown Detroit roasting plant, located at 660 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the coffee shop and roaster, offering coffee, tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar

New Center's Avalon Cafe Biscuit Bar, located at 2990 W. Grand Blvd., is another top pick, with Yelpers delivering coffee and breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, four stars out of 28 reviews.

4. Milano Bakery

Milano Bakery, a bakery and cafe that offers soups and more, is another option, with four stars out of 98 Yelp reviews. Head to 3500 Russell St. to see it for yourself.

Decide when to see the best places above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage stores in the Detroit area, while Mondays are less busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage stores increased to 58 per business on Saturdays, compared to 41 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

