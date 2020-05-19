Denver's weather requires two more days of heat before it cools down on Thursday.

Two more days of unusually warm weather is reserved for the Denver metro area before a cool front brings relief on Thursday.

Denver's high temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The sky will be mostly sunny and there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will blow up to 33 mph.

The combination of hot, windy, and dry weather is increasing widespread fire concern across the state, including south and west Denver. A red flag fire hazard warning Tuesday includes the South Park area, parts of the foothills, southwestern Colorado, parts of the central mountains and the western slope, according to the weather service. The warning runs from noon Tuesday through 8 p.m. Widespread fire watch is released from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The high temperatures in Colorado in the coming days, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, will increase the melting of the mountains. However, no flooding is expected, according to the weather service. Higher river and stream flows are expected later this week.

In Denver on Wednesday, the high temperature will rise to 85 degrees under a sunny sky. Winds in the city could blow at 28 mph.

A cold front is expected to push northeast Colorado Wednesday night, increasing the chances of thunderstorms on the plains.

On Thursday in Denver, the sky will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will reach 75 degrees more seasonal.