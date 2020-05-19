Denver airport seeks to spend up to $ 560 million more on projects

Denver International Airport says the dramatic slowdown in air travel during the coronavirus pandemic provides the perfect opportunity to accelerate long-planned renovation work in its three rooms.

The Denver City Council signed on Monday the proposal by airport officials to spend up to $ 560 million more on DIA's existing contest expansion projects. The $ 1.5 billion program, running since 2018, is adding 39 doors.

DIA says the additional work will include customizing those new doors and building nearby offices for United and Southwest airlines, which signed leases for most of them earlier this year. Other work includes potential improvements to restrooms, walkways, ramps, and exterior areas of the platform that have aged since the airport opened in 1995.

That renovation work had been planned for several years, but now DIA officials are considering putting those tasks on the same path as the new doors, which are slated to be completed in early 2022.

Two main considerations are behind the plan: while DIA has cut its operating budget and frozen hiring to absorb the impact of the pandemic, it is full of cash that can only be spent on capital projects. It is raising more than $ 1 billion from bond revenue and other sources, and DIA expects to receive another $ 269 million from the federal coronavirus stimulus bill.

The other factor is that passenger traffic has sunk by more than 90%. Projections of a slow recovery in air travel give the airport room to close more areas than it normally could at the busy airport, officials told council members in briefings in recent weeks.

At the same time, the airport says it may fall behind on other planned projects, including a study for a seventh runway, parking improvements, more hotel meeting space, and improvements and expansions on Peña Boulevard.

DIA estimates that the additional cost of lobby work will range from $ 425 million to $ 560 million. Extended contracts set a limit on the highest amount, but DIA says any work will be based on task orders, subject to bidding between prime contractors. Spokeswoman Stacey Stegman says the setup allows work to start quickly and comes with "efficiencies and cost savings,quot; because contractors are already working on site.

"If we end up not making all of the $ 560 million, that's fine," Councilman Kevin Flynn, who has grown accustomed to the proposal, said in an interview. “I like this approach more than issuing the entire contract. I think there is a very good opportunity for (DIA) to emerge … in a stronger position than before, due to these improvements we are making. "

He also likes that additional construction boosts the local economy during the recession.

The Pittsburgh airport has suspended a $ 1.1 billion modernization project during the pandemic, but it was still in the design phase. In Denver, airport and city officials are confident that air traffic levels will justify the increased gate capacity.

But there is much uncertainty about the possible effects of the pandemic.

"If traffic doesn't recover," said Flynn, "then we work less and spend less on bond revenue."

The council approved most of the expanded contracts in a block vote on Monday. Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore abstained from voting for one because her brother-in-law's construction company is a subcontractor.

Despite Monday's broad support, DIA has faced some skeptical voices on the board in recent years due to the amount of money it spends, all self-generated, and problems with its separate terminal renovation. Last year, amid disputes over the $ 650 million budget and delay projections, the airport finalized its hiring team on that project.

Work on a renewed project team resumed in March.

New expansions to the airport tender contract allow for increased spending of up to $ 265 million for a Holder-FCI joint venture; $ 240 million for a Turner-Flatiron joint venture; $ 20 million each for Jacobs Engineering and HNTB Corp., for architectural and design work; and $ 15 million for the WSP USA project manager.