Deaths from Colorado coronavirus rise to 921 as hospitalizations continue to decline

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado topped 22,000 on Monday, and 1,224 people who contracted the virus have now died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state health agency death count includes everyone who died while suffering from COVID-19, even if COVID-19 was not listed as the cause of death on their death certificates. That number increased by nine from the total reported on Sunday.

But the state late last week also began reporting death certificate data [people who had COVID-19 as a cause of death] and those numbers show 921 that they have now died of the new coronavirus. That number has increased 43 over the number reported Sunday.

It takes time for the state health agency to collect death certificate data, so that number lags behind other state data, which is updated daily.

%MINIFYHTMLbb778992a00ce4239574514e369634b217%

Approximately 460 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down from a maximum of 888 simultaneous hospitalizations in mid-April, and 3,899 people have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, about 42 patients have been discharged or transferred to lower levels of care as their conditions improved, according to state data.

The state is tracking 228 outbreaks in group settings, including in nursing homes, prisons, and factories.

Colorado has now evaluated 129,159 people, with 22,202 listed as positive cases. Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that the state's COVID-19 testing capacity has been expanded to the point that anyone exhibiting systems should be able to obtain a free test.

The state's testing rate [57.14 tests per 100,000 people on Monday] has improved in recent weeks, but it still hovers around half of the 152 tests per 100,000 people that health experts say are needed to monitor the virus safely.

%MINIFYHTMLbb778992a00ce4239574514e369634b218%

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.