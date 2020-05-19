Deaths from Colorado coronavirus rise to 921 as hospitalizations continue to decline

Matilda Coleman
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado topped 22,000 on Monday, and 1,224 people who contracted the virus have now died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state health agency death count includes everyone who died while suffering from COVID-19, even if COVID-19 was not listed as the cause of death on their death certificates. That number increased by nine from the total reported on Sunday.

But the state late last week also began reporting death certificate data [people who had COVID-19 as a cause of death] and those numbers show 921 that they have now died of the new coronavirus. That number has increased 43 over the number reported Sunday.

It takes time for the state health agency to collect death certificate data, so that number lags behind other state data, which is updated daily.

