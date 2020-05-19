Daytime shooting in Dorchester spurs investigation of death

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after a daylight shooting in Dorchester on Monday afternoon, Boston police said in a statement. Press release.

Officers responded to the incident around 12:04 p.m., finding the victim "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,quot; outside 45 Bernard St., where he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"God bless you," William Gross, Boston Police Commissioner saying The Boston Globe. "This shouldn't be happening in our neighborhoods."

The investigation is ongoing and the police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or anonymously. CrimeStoppers advice line at 800-494-TIPS.

The victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins thanked those who called 911 to report the shooting, adding that officials will also need the public to help with the investigation. Balloon reported.

"This is a blatant shooting during the day," he told the newspaper. "We need to work very hard together and we hope that you trust us enough to call and give us information if you have any information."