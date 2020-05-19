Day Of Giving: Feeding the front line – Up News Info

Donation day: feed the first line

During this difficult time, healthcare providers work tirelessly to provide care and cure to all patients who need help. In March, Feeding the Frontline MN was created in response to COVID-19 with the goal of bringing healthy, nutrient-dense foods to frontline Minnesota care providers.

In association with Minnesota-owned restaurants and cafes, Feeding the Frontline MN delivers food to area hospitals, while supporting local businesses.

This is exactly why Up News Info is proud to partner with Feeding the Frontline MN for our donation day on Tuesday, May 19.

To date, Feeding the Frontline MN has raised over $ 100k with a goal of $ 150K. If the goal is reached, they are still committed to helping Minnesota healthcare providers whenever there are funds and needs there. To help Feeding the Frontline MN, Up News Info viewers can donate online NOW. 100% of the donations made will pay local businesses, which in turn will deliver the food to the hospitals.

Thanks to the Andersen Corporate Foundation, your donation will be matched during 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts during our Donation Day on Tuesday May 19!

Donate here!

For more information on feeding the frontline MN, click here.

With your help, Up News Info and Feeding the Frontline MN believe that we are stronger together.