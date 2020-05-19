David Arquette & # 39; excited & # 39; will be back as Dewey Riley in & # 39; Scream 5 & # 39;

Dimension Films

Production for the fifth installment of the horror film franchise is expected to begin in Wilmington, North Carolina in late 2020 with Tyler Gillett serving behind the lens.

Up News Info –

David Arquette has confirmed that the "Scream" movie franchise returns to the big screen with him reprising his police character Sheriff Dewey Riley.

The actor, who played Riley in all four "Scream" movies, revealed that he will be reunited with his "Scream family" once the coronavirus blockade ends.

"I'm delighted to be playing Dewey again …" he says. "Scream has been a big part of my life, and for fans and me alike, I hope to honor the legacy of (late creator) Wes Craven."

The movie bosses at Spyglass Entertainment are in talks with more cast members to add them to the fifth installment of "Scream," which will begin production in Wilmington, North Carolina later this year. Tyler Gillett will direct.

%MINIFYHTMLd021bb2658b544b8d53ee08aa71c6fd815%

Neve Campbell and Matthew Lillard the two have recently expressed an interest in returning to the "Scream" franchise, with Lillard telling Entertainment Tonight that he's willing to bring back his character, Stuart, even though he was killed by Sidney Prescott of Campbell in the first movie in nineteen ninety six.

"I would love to go back," he said. "The actors, for the most part, most of us are here dancing tap as fast as we can to feed our families and get a job. So if there was an opportunity to come back, that made sense, yes."

%MINIFYHTMLd021bb2658b544b8d53ee08aa71c6fd816%

Campbell previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are in the early stages of the negotiations and we will have to see where Covid and everything are going. There are many things in the air."