Daniel Radcliffe texted Rupert Grint to congratulate him on his newborn baby

You are an "uncle,quot;, Harry!
From wands to weaning! Earlier this month, Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome, welcomed their first child, a girl.
Ron, I mean Rupert, is the first of the Ron, Hermione and Harry trio to enter parenthood, and his friends couldn't be happier for him.
In fact, during yesterday's episode of Watch what happens liveDaniel Radcliffe revealed that he recently contacted Rupert to congratulate him on the great news.
"I texted him the other day. I'm very happy for him. He is very, very cool."
"It is also very strange for me to think that we are all the age we have children, but we definitely are."
Daniel, who has been dating actor Erin Darke since 2013, has spoken openly about raising a family in the past.
"At some point, not right away, but in a few years, I will probably be thinking about starting a family," Daniel told The Jakarta Post.
"To get to 40 and be a parent and have directed a movie, I think I would be very happy."
Am I the only one who imagines their children growing up together, just like their parents? What a beautiful sight.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!