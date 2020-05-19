Dallas Police Department sees increase in domestic violence amid shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

This week's murder-suicide involving a 35-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter in Dallas began as a call for domestic violence between the woman and her husband.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department said it is all part of an increase that officials have seen in cases of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Pollyanna Ashford, who oversees the DPD's domestic violence unit, said: "It is alarming to me and alarming to the Dallas Police Department."

She said that in February, DPD answered 918 calls for domestic violence.

In March, that number increased to 1,169 and in April, the number of calls increased to 1,202.

Department statistics show that the number of domestic violence cases between February and April this year was only slightly higher than during the same period last year.

Lt. Ashford said that drugs, alcohol, and arguments between spouses or those in a relationship are some of the reasons for the crimes.

“One of the others received the phone and saw evidence of infidelity. We are seeing a lot of that. There may be some child custody issues or underlying reasons. Financial reasons."

Alex Piquero, a professor of criminology at UT Dallas, looked at the number of cases of domestic violence at the Dallas Police Department.

He said the number of incidents increased 12.5% ​​during the three weeks following the Dallas County Home Stay Order, compared to the three weeks before the order was issued. "I think it is strongly associated with the order to stay home."

Professor Piquero said that while he believes that the Dallas County home order saved lives during the pandemic, it has also led to what he called unfortunate and unintended consequences.

"That is a really strong number because there are not many other things on that exact date that could have caused such an increase." When you are with someone for a long period of time without much of a breakup, people will feel tense. They will feel anger. They will feel a lot of negative emotions and unfortunately they will attack the people around them. "

Before the pandemic hit North Texas, Lt. Ashford said her unit created the squad of domestic violence orders to attack criminals.

Between February and April, he said the squad arrested 126 people and executed 215 arrest warrants.

Through a public service announcement, DPD hopes to reach out to those in an abusive relationship to inform them that help is available.

Lt. Ashford said: "There are many victims who for whatever reason feel they have no one to whom they can protest."

He advised people in this situation to have an action plan.

"Have a bag full of the necessary documents, information about the children, school records, a credit card, and an extra cell phone so that if you have to go, you can."

