DaBaby and DaniLeigh may bond during quarantine despite denying dating rumors

The hit maker of & # 39; Suge & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; No Limits & # 39; They spark speculation that they went online over the weekend after sharing photos of them posing individually on the same balcony.

DaBabyThe love life has been a constant object of speculation, whether it involves DaniLeigh or B. Simone. Now, the rapper has rekindled romance rumors with the R&B singer after they hinted at joining during the coronavirus quarantine.

On Monday, May 18, the Charlotte artist shared on her Instagram page photos of him posing on a balcony wearing a mask. Interestingly, several days earlier, DaniLeigh posted on her own account a video of her on what appears to be the same balcony.

Fans noted that the distinctive pattern on the railing in the DaBaby photos was also present in the DaniLeigh video, sparking speculation that they may have spent time together during the quarantine.

"That is why she is so happy that D was given," said one of DaniLeigh, who looked very excited in her video with which she captioned: "This is my energy … just love."

This is not the first time that DaBaby and DaniLeigh are rumored to be in a romantic relationship. The 25-year-old singer, however, denied the rumors in late March. He simply said, "No," when asked if he had ever dated him during an interview with Chicago radio host Kendra G. on Instagram Live.

The Def Jam Records artist explained that she was often rumored to be dating male celebrities after working together. "When I made & # 39; Easy & # 39 ;, everyone thought of me and [Chris Brown] were one thing, "he said." It is what it is ".

DaBaby and DaniLeigh collaborated on "Levi High" earlier this year.

DaBaby is also rumored to be in a relationship with B. Simone after their flirtatious interactions on social media. Although he had clarified that there was nothing romantic between them, the 28-year-old rapper recently made headlines after surprising the raptress with a proposal during an appearance on "Wild & # 39; N OutAlthough it was only a joke, it thrilled her as she knelt while B. Simone wore a wedding dress.