Cynthia Bailey addresses many juicy subjects of RHOA in this online interview: people continue to warn her about Kenya Moore

Cynthia Bailey had a brief interview with Up News Info online, and addressed many juicy topics related to RHOA. Check it out below to see for yourself.

Cynthia also made sure to update her fans at her upcoming wedding recently.

Most Kenya fans mentioned Kenya Moore and warned Cynthia.

A follower said: ‘Cynthia, you have to stop with the Kenya thing! It hurts me to see how she treats you with indifference! No one is trying to make you enemies, but the girl opens your pretty EYES! "

Someone else posted this: "I can't believe you raised your hand to acknowledge that Kenya's interruption at the Marlo event was 'funny shadow' for you. You can't even stand up for what's right anymore. # Sad! !! & # 39;

Another follower said, "Kenya is not a woman's friend, I just understand how Cynthia doesn't see this," and one commenter wrote, "Remember that Kenya is not your friend, she is hiding her marriage from you." Let's learn to forgive and forget. "

Another fan said: & # 39; What I think is that Kenya treats you badly as if she didn't invite you to her wedding, despite the fact that Brandon and Auntie were there, the wine, the cookie garbage, presenting your proposal … and all she has to say is you girl and I support you … and forgive her. Don't you think you deserve better? What will it take for you to see Kenya? Does Mike need to step in? Does Noel need to ask about your self-esteem? Stop being Kenya's henchman! You're better !!! & # 39;

Somoene also believes that ‘Kenya is not for you, exploit your commitment, talk about your knowledge of wine, say you have no limits, I tell you to stop talking about your relationship with Mike, I must continue. Oh, and you got Nene's receipts about Snakegate. Come on, what else do you need?

Another follower said: ‘Why do you apologize for your movements? That woman has a dark soul, and everyone ignores her until she comes for you all. Kenya, that's it. "

What do you think about all this?



