Cyclone Amphan brings down India and Bangladesh

Satya Narayan Pradhan, head of India's National Disaster Response Force, said the storm could "wreak havoc."

"We must take it very seriously," he said.

Indian officials said the storm was one of the most dangerous super cyclones to hit India in decades, since a cyclone in 1999 killed more than 9,000 people. That storm filled winds of more than 170 miles per hour, devastating many states along the Indian coast.