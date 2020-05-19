Cyclone Amphan brings down India and Bangladesh

NEW DELHI – A crushing cyclone ran through the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, heading for a swampy stretch along the Indian-Bangladesh border and threatening to unleash 165-mph winds and massive flooding when it makes landfall on Wednesday.
As the cyclone, Amphan, categorized by Indian meteorologists as equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane, approached the coastal areas, hundreds of thousands of people in India and Bangladesh prepared for the worst and began to move towards shelters from emergency.
In the state of Odisha in eastern India, the authorities have fewer shelters to work because many have been converted to Covid-19 quarantine centers. Indian officials are now struggling to evacuate people and prepare for floods and destruction while still under partial blockade to fight the coronavirus. Humanitarian officials are concerned that by taking people to shelters, coronavirus infections could spread further.
Satya Narayan Pradhan, head of India's National Disaster Response Force, said the storm could "wreak havoc."
"We must take it very seriously," he said.
Indian officials said the storm was one of the most dangerous super cyclones to hit India in decades, since a cyclone in 1999 killed more than 9,000 people. That storm filled winds of more than 170 miles per hour, devastating many states along the Indian coast.
Since then, the authorities in India and Bangladesh have significantly improved their emergency response measures, drawing up meticulous evacuation plans and building thousands of resistant emergency shelters, some of which can accommodate several thousand people each.
Many scientists believe that climate change and warmer temperatures are making these super storms worse.
Apparently, many people in Bangladesh are not taking calls to evacuate and move to emergency shelters, despite being informed of the risks.
"There is a sense of fear among people," said Selim Shahrier, manager of a community radio station in southwest Bangladesh. "They hesitate to leave their belongings."
Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon, and the storm is likely to flood the lowlands.
"Our lives have always been full of fear," said Arjun Mohanty, a teacher in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, where the government had converted a shelter into a quarantine center for suspected Covid-19 cases. "First it was the coronavirus, now the storm wants to kill us."
On Tuesday, in eastern India, emergency teams dressed in orange suits prowled the coastal areas, broadcasting messages from megaphones urging people to move to shelters as soon as possible. Indian television channels showed images of the crews moving from one place to another, since behind them, the sea turned into a green-white foam.
Indian officials also sent bus fleets to pick up vulnerable people and take them to shelters, which are supplied with food and water.
The storm is likely to cause extensive damage to crops, houses, power lines and vegetation, Indian officials said.
Fierce winds and heavy rains have already hit the state of Kerala in southern India, uprooting trees, knocking down utility poles, ripping roof tiles off many houses, and Damaging a famous temple.
Eashwari Thampan, a merchant in the Kottayam district of Kerala, said she was sitting at home with family members when a tree crashed on the roof. His family, he said, ran for their lives.
"The wind was so strong that it seemed like it would carry us with it," Thampan said. "We thought we would all die."