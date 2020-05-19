Curtis Sittenfeld & # 39; s Rodham Is Pantsuit Nation Erotica: Book Review

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Reliving the events of the 2016 election has little appeal four years after the fact. Donald Trump's presidency felt unfathomable then, and now the abysmal decision-making of his administration is the shared burden of the nation. Fantasizing about what might have been is depressing. But the most ardent fans of Hillary Clinton have probably dreamed of the scenarios presented in Curtis Sittenfeld's seventh novel, Rodham, which introduces the former secretary of state as the protagonist of a shoddy shitty game, and Bill, the cad, became a villain who captured her heart, but managedyes. The plot Sittenfeld has created for Rodham It depends on a simple question: What if Hillary Clinton rejected Bill's marriage proposal and went on her own?

Thanks to Sittenfeld, there are now over 200 pages of speculative fiction trying to inject some humanity and nuance into Hillary's public understanding. This foray into highbrow fanfic is not Sittenfeld's first time in this very specific rodeo; his 2008 novel American wife, is a fictional account of the life of Laura Bush, who marries a notable Republican family while remaining a "secret and silent Democrat." Speaking to Terri Gross of NPR in 2008, Sittenfeld defended against any claim by conservatives that the book was a "smear job" on Laura Bush, arguing that fiction allows for artistic license. "The goal of a novel, the gift of a novel is to deepen people's lives and personal experiences," he told Gross. "I had to create a plot, because that's what you do when you write fiction." Under that rubric, Rodham It succeeds, even though I was stuck with the unwavering feeling that I was reading the doodles of a Hillary super fan who felt it was necessary to add a bit of sex appeal to Clinton's early life.

Sittenfeld's Clinton appears fully formed in her Wellesley College graduation speech and then immediately jumps into her relationship with Bill, who she repeatedly refers to as a "lion." Her initial attraction is magnetic, and she plays on Hillary's desire to feel wanted by a man as charismatic and handsome as Bill. The effect that Bill had on Hillary's life is undoubtedly profound. He is portrayed as her intellectual equal and a training partner who recognizes her for her intellect, as well as her body and pleasures, the latter of which is presented in erotic and enthusiastic detail.

“Its exteriors are attractive in themselves. I don't know if I'm supposed to say this during the women's movement, but you have great boobs. And your little waist, and your cute and soft butt, and your delicious jar of honey … " I joined Bill in bed, and when he was lying on his back naked and he was lying on top of me naked, he looked at me and smiled. He said, “Hillary, I really enjoy talking about theology with you. I also enjoy doing many other things with you, ”and then he plunged into me.

Sittenfeld's interpretation of Bill and Hillary's relationship is that Hillary stayed with Bill in the early years because she simply did not have the self-confidence to believe that she deserved better than an Arkansas corpse with such an extreme sex addiction that In a particularly dazzling scene that he wishes he had never read, Bill begs him to touch it while driving:

We were on the road, not near other cars or trucks, and I reached down to my hips, hooked my thumbs around the waist of my underwear, and put them on my ankles, over my sandals, without removing them. %MINIFYHTML5f1414b87b15e8fa616bda625bb3c08418% "Please don't stop you," I said, and after that I really couldn't speak. I writhed against his fingers. I lasted about two minutes, and then I said as quietly as I could, “Oh, honey. Bill. Bill. Baby, I love you so much. "He stopped moving his fingers and cradled me, and I groaned incoherently. He alternated between looking at the road and turning his head to look at me, smiling, and said: "I love it you so much. I really do. And also … He lifted his hand from me and gestured to his lap, where he clearly had an erection.

Although the American public has spent more than enough time contemplating Bill Clinton's penis, Sittenfeld forces readers to deal with the specter of his uncompromising erection, hovering over the first half of the book. It's a necessary setup for your first transgression: kissing Hillary's boss's daughter near their shared apartment in Berkeley.

This, of course, is the first of many small but significant missteps for Bill Clinton, an accused sexual harasser and suspected rapist, as the ultimate villain: a charismatic, handsome, and treacherous horned dog whose inability to keep him in his pants is Ultimately his downfall.However, without Bill, Hillary can finally prosper, and once the reader overcomes the erotic nightmare presented in the first half, Hillary's life begins anew.

Bill's political career stops after a disaster 60 minutes An appearance that addresses sexual harassment rumors, in which his wife, Sarah Grace, trembling and scared, breaks into tears on live television. As Hillary's star rises, her political career fades; he leaves politics for Silicon Valley and reenters the political scene when Hillary is making her third run for the presidency. The lost love between Hillary and Bill is the sun around which Sittenfeld's story orbits; its paths intersect as its public profiles rise.

Hillary is running for the Senate against Carole Moseley Braun and her only black friend, Gwen Greenberger from New Haven, implies that perhaps Hillary should be left out. "To be clear, it's not about race," he tells Gwen, seemingly unable to understand what it could be like other than Midwestern pragmatism. Clinton is simply, in her estimation and that of the book, The best woman for the job. Defeating Moseley Braun and taking a seat in the Senate is what drives her career in politics. This specific narrative arc is a bit odd, considering Moseley Braun's place in history as the first black woman to become a senator in 1992, in a landmark campaign against incumbent Alan Dixon, who voted to confirm Clarence Thomas before the Court. Supreme. In real life, Dixon's actions prompted Moseley Braun to run for office, but in the book, Hillary sees an opportunity that it would be negligent not to take advantage of. "The momentum that follows Anita Hill's stuff: If Carol isn't going to take advantage of it, someone else should," she says.

Revealing what happens at the end of this book would be a disservice to those willing to sit through 100 pages of bad sex, but the ending is predictable enough that it doesn't take much imagination to figure out where Hillary finally ends. .

Unfortunately, however, the novel doesn't address any real-life factors that could have influenced Hillary's eventual defeat, instead, she places enormous importance on her relationship with Bill and how steadfast her dedication to her marriage was, to Sittenfeld's eyes, a mistake. There's no question that systemic sexism and misogyny played a role in Hillary's unsuccessful run for president in 2016, but Rodham ignore the opportunity to look at anything other than your sympathy as guilty. It's a weird fantasy given the prominent role Bill played in Hillary's presidential campaign in real life in 2016, baffling his wife on the campaign trail, relying on the illusion that his own sympathy would somehow reinforce his. The realities of Hillary and Bill's marriage provided valuable fodder for Trump, who used Bill's long history as an alleged sexual predator against Hillary. This, in turn, unearthed Hillary's. repeated efforts throughout her past to discredit the women who accused her husband of sexual assault, harassment and rape.

Sittenfeld's vision of Hillary is a woman whose own ambitions triumph over her desires, and she reads it as gently critical of the real-life woman's choice to stay with or even marry her husband. In Rodham both Hillary and her husband are immersed in the roles of the evil protagonist main characters in a romance. Understanding that this is fiction does not make the plot or the content of the book easier to swallow; There is something unseemly about the amount of scrutiny this book invites to Hillary's real-life emotions. The fictional Hillary from Rodham He spends most of his political career climbing the ladder to a rather cliche, albeit expected, outcome, but the love he once had for Bill never goes away. However, the biggest boost of all is the expectation that the reader will be able to separate fact from fiction, and in doing so read this book for what it is supposed to be: a faint rallying cry for Hillary's devotees who, Four years later, you still hold out hope for your ancestry.