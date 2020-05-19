Crucible, Amazon's new online shooting game: Alexa, does this game stand a chance?

After eight years of existence, Amazon Game Studios is expected to have a plethora of game releases under its belt, especially after hiring famous game industry veterans to lead some of its teams. But the Amazon Game Studios story has been mostly about delays, cancellations, staff turnover, and lukewarm releases.

So, the first great free editor shooter, Melting pot, It launches tomorrow, May 20, on Windows PC (Steam) without a very well placed red carpet. After practicing the game in a preview session, I'm honestly not inspired to shake that up or raise anyone's expectations.

Instead, I am using Melting potThe launch as an opportunity to look back on the history of Amazon Game Studios. This division could have been an industry giant in terms of leveraging Amazon's cash reserves and dominance of the tech industry. Instead, it has limped to its current state of May 2020. What has it done? What have you canceled? And what about Melting pot?

Sev Zero: More like Sev 6.5

AGS's first release in 2012 was a reflection of its era: a Facebook "hidden object,quot; game titled Living objects. But it came at the time the Facebook gaming bubble burst, complete with Zynga struggling to retain users, and Facebook placing less emphasis on the unpleasant notifications and annoyances their biggest games had previously been based on. AGS quietly walked away from a boost from Facebook games soon after.

Two years later, the company's first Fire TV set-top box, priced at $ 99 and powered by Android, was launched with an emphasis on gaming, thus rivaling Ouya of that time. But as I wrote back then, the first AGS game to launch the device, the tower defense 3D game Sev Zero"It left the reputation of the uninspired clone study intact." The other games from the 2014 developer:To-Fu Fury and Tales from deep space—They were exclusive to the Amazon Appstore that fared even worse.

Around this time, Amazon began a bullish internal drive to make its own console-level, high-caliber games with a silent hiring of two major game developers: Clint Hocking (Far cry 2) and Kim Swift (Portal) A Fast Company profile from October 2014 included hints of "enthusiasm,quot; from the two developers about upcoming unannounced projects. But in July 2015, Hocking had left AGS (and declined to comment to Up News Info Technica at the time). Shortly after that, Swift left AGS to take a role in Amazon's "station success,quot; division, including working on the company's "Twitch Prime,quot; promotion, before leaving the company entirely in late 2016. AGS's two game releases in 2015—Lost inside and Until the morning light—They were largely developed by external studies.

AGS fell silent, and Amazon's push into living rooms shifted away from game controller packs and headed towards the small size and small price of its Fire Stick line, not to mention a certain line of wizard assistants. home they speak.

The TwitchCon three (and a racing mess)

In 2016, AGS emerged at a major Amazon-affiliated, gaming-obsessed event: TwitchCon 2016. (Amazon had acquired Twitch two years earlier.) One of his recently announced games, Break away, was built by Double Helix, a game studio that Amazon had also acquired in 2014, and advertised with a great Twitch integration. The game resembled the television series of the late 1980s and early 1990s. American GladiatorsAs it revolved around teams attacking each other while controlling and submerging a "relic,quot; in the middle of the opponent's battlefield.

However, after his debut in 2016 and a closed alpha test from 2017, Break away disappeared.He finally reappeared in 2019, but only in the form of cancellation, which occurred after a "parenthesis,quot;, so he had probably been dead for some time. Break awayThe development team was hit by a round of layoffs later that year, and this happened during the massive Electronic Entertainment Expo, no less, perhaps in an attempt to bury the news under a ton of new game revelations.

Melting pot It was the second of three games revealed during TwitchCon 2016, while the other was the medieval-themed MMO. The new WorldIt appears to be marching towards an eventual retail launch, which was originally slated for this month, but has since slipped into August 2020. If you keep the score, this is separate from the Lord of the RingsThematic MMO that AGS is developing in conjunction with the Hong Kong Leyou Technologies studio. There was also the launch of 2019 Grand tourThemed racing game, based on the Amazon Video TV series of the same name, but our car racing guru Jonathan Gitlin chose not to build on his disappointing reviews.

Melting pot: Yes, it is an action MOBA

All the images in this gallery were captured from the actual game. Here, you must capture a "hive heart,quot;, which appears at random places on the map (instead of predetermined points in a "lane,quot;).

Melee for explosive damage. Amazon Games Studio

Follow that up with a laser for good measure. Amazon Games Studio

During my first test session, I found myself confused by where the hell it was on the map most of the time. Much of the terrain looks similar. Amazon Games Studio

Do you need more insect-like NPCs in your life? Melting pot has many of them Amazon Games Studio

When you are trapped inside your enemy's protective dome, you cannot get out and others cannot get in. Amazon Games Studio

Tosca captures a health amp, which increases the total health stats of all teammates. Amazon Games Studio

Tosca pierced through a cloud of yellow gas to become invisible, which persists even when his hero uses board or movement abilities. However, it uses an attack and the ability to hide disappears. Amazon Games Studio

Kill this creature to put your heart in and earn a point. Amazon Games Studio

Another angle of the APN. Amazon Games Studio

Press and hold a button to scan the environment, no matter what character it is. Strangely, this seems to expose enemies who would otherwise be hidden by the playing field. Amazon Games Studio %MINIFYHTML4f0e1eaa9439c7adc9dc1187933256aa15%

Hammer blur hit. Amazon Games Studio

AGS has chosen to change the name of its Seattle area Melting pot Game Studio as Relentless Studios, and the developer confirmed in an interview with Up News Info Technica that he chose to delay the launch of his game from March to this week in large part due to the complications of switching the studio to a home-based work environment. (Amazon was one of the first U.S. technology companies to move non-distribution personnel to a remote workplace, due to Seattle's centrality in the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak.)

Even if Melting pot Originally teased in 2016 as a battle royale game, it has since evolved into a surprising genre in 2020: the "Action MOBA,quot;. It is very similar to the likes of games as a service of Sampler (released by Epic in 2016, then canceled in 2018) and Battleborn (released by Gearbox in 2016, then put on "end of life,quot; in 2020). Although objectives vary, the game constantly pits two teams of "hero,quot; characters against each other on a battlefield, where they must capture objectives while accumulating "experience points,quot; to level up and become stronger. Those points can be accumulated by killing opponents or destroying weaker computer controlled enemies ("creeps,quot;) on the battlefield.

In summary, action-MOBA games translate the strategic fight of dota 2 and League of Legends to a boots-on-the-ground perspective, and thus emphasize more precise, goal-based combat. Where Melting pot The biggest difference from the rest is in marking the predictable elements of other MOBAs, including regularly generated creeps and, in some modes, defined target points. That is, you cannot jump into a game and necessarily plan your battle based on the known "top, middle, and bottom,quot; lane paths.

Our brief Melting pot The test earlier this month included the same content that was released completely free this week: 10 hero characters, all available for free, and three online versus combat modes. Like many other free online shooting games, Crucible's current monetary model revolves around cosmetics, which players can purchase on demand or unlock through a paid "battle pass,quot; system.

More / less in Supervision?

Our two-hour trial period lacked the thriving online gamer population and we replayed encounters that we would need to concretely review such a game. It would be crazy for me to offer a dota 2 Go back after just two hours of play, for example, due to how their strategies and gameplay evolve with a better understanding of how each combination of characters might turn out.

But even that assessment alone should be indicative of what to expect. Unlike a free shooting game like Apex Legends, which immediately impressed during its launch week thanks to speed, mechanical depth and satisfying combat, Melting pot It lands as a more methodical and less exciting free game option. For example, you can see the colorful cast and compare these characters to Blizzard's. Supervision, whose cast shines with distinctive butt-kicking superpowers. Melting pot does not have these The audiovisual and damage impact of weapons, lasers, and traps feels quite weak, an intentional move to increase the "kill time,quot; metric, and therefore requires more teamwork to defeat the enemies. And characters don't come equipped with "ultimate,quot; super powers that turn the tides, which take minutes to recharge in other games.

Bugg, possibly Melting potThe most interesting character at launch, you can plant and grow laser shooting plants while deforming.

Each character's level chain has some divergent paths, but these unlock numerical improvements and occasional special perks, not entirely new moves. Amazon Games Studio

This upgrade path, for example, turns a running maneuver into an offensive melee attack option. Amazon Games Studio

Melting pot he deals most of his damage in a "damage over time,quot; (DoT) manner, to allow players to escape and recover in a hurry. A few changes to the level up menu allow you to turn all of that damage into instant bursts. Amazon Games Studio

Grab, then hide, then shoot. That is the way of Ajonah. Amazon Games Studio

The standard generic type of shooty-shoot of the game. Amazon Games Studio

Some splash damage to work. Amazon Games Studio

Summer revolves around a "superheat,quot; system. Instead of requiring reloading weapons, you have to stop shooting or use abilities long enough to cool your core or take damage as a consequence. Amazon Games Studio

At press time, Earl is a fairly powerful machine gun user. Amazon Games Studio

Turn your protective dome into a healing dome. Amazon Games Studio

Relentless chose not to add final moves to Melting pot Because they were concerned that such powers would wreak havoc on the balance of the game's optional battle royale mode, which pits eight teams of two against each other. But this is the way that members of the press had less time to test, and in my only test, my duo, two of the standard machine gun carriers, chewed the competition seemingly lopsidedly. The duo's most outrageous boosts, quick-minded moves, and special perks stood no chance against boring, generic firepower.

Meanwhile, Crucible's standard goal-based modes were difficult to understand on the fly, due in part to a generically painful default arena. The low poly fantasy forest world, and its repetitive geometry and blue-green-purple aesthetic, blurred in my two hours of play with few obvious milestones to highlight. A few more hours with the game could help that goal, but a MOBA action lives and dies for players' abilities to shout benchmarks and regroup accordingly, and that goes doubly for Crucible. Damage and health boosts sometimes appear randomly on the map, and their effects on the entire team can give the losing team a good reason to change strategies and head to a different end of the map.

And that's not counting the technical difficulties I faced in my test, particularly an unpleasant four-second delay every time I pressed a button to keep the game map overlay. It remains to be seen if Crucible's bugs will be honed in time for tomorrow's launch.

Let's cross our fingers that we're wrong

Although Relentless announced its plans to release regular content updates over time, including new heroes and modes, its pronouncements about the game lacked anything to the point of convincing how this game is special or stands out. The heroes are quite repetitive, and their abilities – teleporting, turning invisible, dealing waves of damage, blinding enemies, etc., etc. – feel as if they have been randomly plucked from solid games that occurred previously. A sort of plot looms over this entire battle, but nothing in the arena I fought in or the shared sound chatter between the characters during a match caught me with a unified sense of purpose.

I.D love to make this item age badly, because I got glimpses of the subtle sales pitch of Relentless through the successes and failures of my combat rounds. A unified four-person squad gains quite a few strategic options as they proceed for 15 minutes Melting pot battle, and I'm a fan of that strategic depth combined with a simplified, action-focused twist on standard MOBA. The team also has interesting ideas about "damage over time,quot; as a constant factor: almost every time you take damage, you get a short window to stop the bleeding (or a clear "there's only five seconds left,quot; to lash out for the last time) dying and waiting for a respawn).

But that kind of good news will require dedication from AGS – continuing to support this game as players discover it, share it, and offer their feedback. And if massive, established studios like Epic and Gearbox couldn't do that for its In action-MOBA attempts, I have to wonder how the lower-level history of AGS will be maintained in comparison.